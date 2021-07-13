One-Car Accident In Jefferson County Sends Female To Hospital

(Jefferson County) A 34-year-old female from Jackson was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a car accident in Jefferson County Monday evening. According to highway patrol, Patti Bullington was westbound on Missouri Route ‘BB’ in her 2005 Subaru Forrester with the road in wet conditions. MSHP said Bullington was driving too fast then her car began to skid, she ran off the road and overturned before her vehicle came to rest partially in a river. She was not wearing a safety device. Bullington was taken to Mercy Hospital South with serious injuries.