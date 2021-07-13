Fairview man killed in sprayer plane crash; cause still under investigation

The cause of a sprayer plane crash that killed a Fairview man Monday morning still is being investigated, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Isaac Regier Jr., 65, was flying a 1988 WSK PZL-Mielec fixed-wing, single-engine plane when the aircraft crashed at about 9:40 a.m. Monday, approximately 5 miles east and 1 mile south of Seiling, according to an OHP report from Monday evening.

Regier died of injuries sustained in the crash, according to the report.

Federal Aviation Administration has been notified, according to OHP.

A preliminary accident and incident notice posted on the FAA website indicates the plane was maneuvering at the time of the accident.