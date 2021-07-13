Cancel
Austin, TX

GOP State Rep. James White reacts to Democrats flight to fight the voting bill

By KFDM/FOX4
fox4beaumont.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUSTIN — Republican State Representative James White of Hillister spoke with our Sinclair affiliate CBS Austin about the Democrats leaving for Washington, D.C. "I'm just talking about for me, this state rep right here," said State Rep. White. "For me to report to work, report on the floor, if there's something I don't think is consistent with the values of my district, I think they want me here pushing against it and defeating it."

