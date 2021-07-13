Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Accidents

Fire tears through vacant Echo Park building

By Jesús Sanchez
theeastsiderla.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEcho Park -- Sunset Boulevard was shut down tonight after L.A. Fire Department units responded to a fire on the roof of a vacant commercial building. The fire in the 1200 block of Sunset was reported shortly before 9 pm om one of the buildings of a former hardware store near Marion Street, according to one tipster.

www.theeastsiderla.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Echo Park#Commercial Building#Apartment Building#Accident#L A Fire Department#Sunset#Lafd#Instagram
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Minersville, PAWFMZ-TV Online

3-alarm fire tears through homes in Minersville

MINERSVILLE, Pa. - Nobody was hurt after fire swept through a set of row homes in Schuylkill County Tuesday morning. The blaze was reported around 6 a.m. in the 400 block of North Street in Minersville, according to emergency dispatchers. Residents say it appears the fire started in one row...
Lufkin, TXKTRE

Lufkin firefighters battle fire at vacant home on Locke Ally

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - At 5:46 a.m. Monday, firefighters were called to the 400 block of Locke Ally for a structure fire at a vacant home. Three engines, one rescue and one battalion chief responded with 15 personnel, Watson said. The first unit arrived in less than four minutes and...
Riverside, IAKCJJ

Fire damages vacant Riverside business

Fire damaged a vacant business in downtown Riverside Sunday afternoon. According to the Riverside Volunteer Fire Department, crews were called to 31 West 1st Street just before 2pm. Arriving firefighters found smoke coming from the first floor of a two-story structure. The flames were contained to the room of origin.
Shreveport, LAKTBS

Fire causes heavy damage to vacant house on Dalzell St.

SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport firefighters responded to a vacant house fire in the 100 block of Dalzell Street around 10:30 a.m. Monday. Flames and heavy smoke were coming from the structure when firefighters arrived. The cause of the fire is under investigation. There were no injuries reported.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
CBS LA

Greater-Alarm Fire Engulfs Vacant Supermarket Building In Sun Valley

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A massive blaze early Thursday morning ripped through a vacant building in Sun Valley which once housed a supermarket. July 22, 2021. (CBSLA) The greater-alarm fire was reported at 3:11 a.m. at the former home of a Superama Supermarket in the 8000 block of Vineland Avenue. More than 100 Los Angeles Fire Department personnel battled the flames. Crews used master streams to fight the fire. The blaze was knocked down in 95 minutes. No injuries were reported. A robotic firefighting robot at the scene of the fire. July 22, 2021. (CBSLA) The building is 80,000 square-feet in size and was built in 1958, according to the fire department. A robotic firefighting vehicle was also brought in to assist firefighters. The robot, known as RS3, was unveiled in October of last year and is the first ever firefighting robot used in the United States. The cause is under investigation by LAFD arson investigators. People were advise to avoid the area.
San Diego, CANBC San Diego

Flames Tear Through San Carlos Home

A fire was sparked Monday afternoon in a home in a quiet residential neighborhood in the eastern section of the city of San Diego. The flames tore through the house in the 1400 block of Boulder Lake Avenue in the San Carlos neighborhood, which is near Del Cerro and Tierrasanta. The home is close to Pershing Middle School and the Sierra School of San Diego.

Comments / 0

Community Policy