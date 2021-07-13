Fire tears through vacant Echo Park building

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A massive blaze early Thursday morning ripped through a vacant building in Sun Valley which once housed a supermarket. July 22, 2021. (CBSLA) The greater-alarm fire was reported at 3:11 a.m. at the former home of a Superama Supermarket in the 8000 block of Vineland Avenue. More than 100 Los Angeles Fire Department personnel battled the flames. Crews used master streams to fight the fire. The blaze was knocked down in 95 minutes. No injuries were reported. A robotic firefighting robot at the scene of the fire. July 22, 2021. (CBSLA) The building is 80,000 square-feet in size and was built in 1958, according to the fire department. A robotic firefighting vehicle was also brought in to assist firefighters. The robot, known as RS3, was unveiled in October of last year and is the first ever firefighting robot used in the United States. The cause is under investigation by LAFD arson investigators. People were advise to avoid the area.