Persona series 25th anniversary website launched, teases seven new projects

Final Fantasy XVI producer Naoki Yoshida shared an update on voice recording for the upcoming action RPG during his guest appearance on the latest episode of Washagana TV. I’ve been working on Final Fantasy XIV for eight years now, but I’ve never been to a voice recording session. I have my own policies about this. If I go, since I also write some dialogue I would want to step in and say my opinions, making the whole session seem like there are two sound directors. And I think the voice actors may have a hard time if the producer / director comes in and says different things from what they were told from the sound director. So I don’t go to voice recording sessions.