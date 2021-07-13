Persona series 25th anniversary website launched, teases seven new projects
Atlus has opened the Persona series 25th anniversary website, which teases seven projects to be announced between September 2021 and fall 2022. “As of 2021, the Persona series has sold over 15 million copies worldwide,” the website reads. “To all of our fans that have supported us for so long, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts. And this coming September, the Persona series will finally celebrate its 25th anniversary. To show our gratitude, we’re preparing a number of celebrations over the one year period from September 2021 to fall 2022.”www.gematsu.com
Comments / 0