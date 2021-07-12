Cheyenne Frontier Days™ Cattle Drive, Sunday, July 18, at 7:30 a.m.
Cheyenne Frontier Days™ will drive nearly 200 head of Corriente steers from the pasture north of Cheyenne along I-25, and through the city streets into Frontier Park on Sunday, July 18. The drive begins at approximately 7:30 a.m. at the intersection of I-25 & Horse Creek Road north of the city. It then moves along I-25 on the Eastern frontage road to Hynds Blvd, turns south to Central Ave., to Kennedy Road, and then moves from Kennedy Road to Carey Ave., and into Frontier Park.www.thecheyennepost.com
