Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Cold weather pushes back peony picking

kdll.org
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWeather-wise, it has been a dreary summer. If you’re a peony farmer like Wayne Floyd, that’s not really a bad thing. “They’re at stage one," he said, gesturing to a bunch of peony buds. "They’re hard as golf balls. We sometimes call them ‘golf balls on a stick.’”. The Floyds...

www.kdll.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colder Weather#Drought#Flowers#Dutch#Cool Cache Farms#Interior
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
News Break
Environment
Related
Environmentmychamplainvalley.com

Weather Blog: Cold front brings rain chances and cooler temperatures Tuesday

Wildfire smoke all the way from California has created air quality issues across the northeast today. Visibility has also been reduced across the region. Air Quality Alerts have been issued for portions of Vermont and New Hampshire. In Vermont this is in place until 11PM tonight. In New Hampshire it remains in place until 10AM Wednesday. Tonight a few showers and an isolated storm remains with partly cloudy skies, lows stay in the lower 60s.
Buffalo, NYPosted by
Power 93.7 WBLK

Very Snowy and Cold Weather For WNY This Winter?

Every time we get to the middle of summer and feel the heat of humid and muggy temperatures, there are always people who complain about the hot weather. Then you have the people who say, "I know winter will be here before we know it, so I'm not ready to complain about the heat."
NBC4 Columbus

Hot weather for Columbus area, before a mid work week cold front

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, more clouds late, high 91. Thursday: Partly sunny, sct’d rain and storms with front, high 85. It has been a beautiful Summer afternoon with highs near 90, this evening will be mild with temps falling to the middle 70s by midnight. Overnight lows will drop to the middle 60s with winds becoming light to calm. We may see some low lying patchy fog near river/creeks.
Cold Spring (MN) Weather Channel

4-Day Weather Forecast For Cold Spring

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Cold Spring: Sunday, July 25: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight; Monday, July 26: Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight; Tuesday, July
cleveland19.com

Northeast Ohio weather: Cold front brings a few storms Tuesday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - While most of this week will be significantly quieter than the last few weeks, we are anticipating a few pop-up storms on Tuesday and Tuesday evening. A cold front will pass through the area Tuesday, and with its passage, a few hit or miss showers and thunderstorms will be possible, mainly after 2:00 PM and through the evening.
Telegraph

UK weather: Cold water warning for swimmers on hottest day of the year

Swimmers cooling off in the heatwave this weekend have been warned that rivers and lakes are more dangerous this year because water temperatures are lower than normal. The RNLI is warning the recent spell of bad weather has caused water temperatures to fall as low as 10C, increasing the risk of people suffering from cold water shock.
Omaha.com

'Cold weather funnels' spotted in Omaha metro area

Several “cold weather funnels” were spotted hanging from clouds in the Omaha metro area Thursday. The cool weather also came with some rain. The funnel clouds looked like tornadoes but weren’t because they didn’t reach the ground. According to the National Weather Service, cold air funnels are usually brief, rarely...
Homer News

Peonies blooms delayed, celebration continues

Alaska’s cool temperatures and nutrient-rich soil make it the only place in the world buyers can find the most popular wedding flower -peonies- in the late summer months of July and August. However, because of cooler-than-average weather this summer, lower Kenai Peninsula peony farmers are going to have blooms later than expected.
Posted by
97.3 The Dawg

Cold Weather Virus Is On The Rise During Summer Months

A virus has been making its way around Acadiana and all over the country. RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, is usually seen during the colder months. However, pediatricians are seeing higher numbers of this virus during the summer months, which has some baffled. RSV is a common cause of cold-like...
Environmentmeritushealth.com

Cold weather virus in summer baffles docs, worries parents

The recent emergence of a virus that typically sickens children in colder months has baffled U.S. pediatricians and put many infants in the hospital with troublesome coughs and breathing trouble. RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, is a common cause of cold-like symptoms but can be serious for infants and the...
EnvironmentWETM

Guzzo’s Grip on Weather: Tropical Storm Nepartak

Hello everyone! I’m meteorologist Nick Guzzo, and this is Guzzo’s Grip on Weather. This is where we talk weather and climate news and have some fun! This week we are talking about tropical storm Nepartak which you may have heard of because it has been getting quite the buzz in the media even before it formed. Nepartak is a tropical system in the western Pacific. You might be wondering why it has been getting so much attention. The Olympics are currently ongoing and Nepartak threatens to disrupt the event. On July 23, a tropical depression formed in the western Pacific Ocean and 12 hours later, the depression got a name which is Nepartak. Currently, the tropical system is expected to stay a tropical storm during its life which includes a forecasted landfall in Japan on either Tuesday or Wednesday. As of right now, the landfall location is expected to be north of Tokyo but forecasters at the Japan Meteorological Agency and Joint Typhoon Warning Center are monitoring the track closely. Intensity wise, Nepartak is currently set to weaken on approach to Japan but could still pack winds of tropical storm force. Main impacts will be heavy rain, gusty winds, and rough surf. For the Olympics, they have taken some precautions by moving rowing events to Sunday and having none scheduled for Monday. This is currently the only change but officials for the Olympics are keeping a close eye on Nepartak. Rowing is being postponed but other categories like surfing are welcoming the bigger waves. Currently, there are no watches or warning in place for Japan.
fox46.com

Rainy weather continues into Tuesday as cold front lingers near Charlotte

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Our cold front is still lingering across the Carolinas, it stays cool and damp Tuesday. The front is sitting right across North Carolina and will continue to sag south today. Expect cloudy skies, and a few showers possible this afternoon. The soaking moisture has shifted south with the front, so I think our heavy rain threat will be more minimal than yesterday.
Posted by
KIXS FM 108

Death Toll Rises to 210 From Cold Weather Event in February.

I still find it hard to believe that back in February, I actually said that the wind chill was 2 degrees in Victoria! At one point during this cold spell, the temperature actually stayed. below freezing for almost 4 days. At this point, we found out the hard way that...
heraldmailmedia.com

Wildfire smoke in Hagerstown area could be pushed out by cold front

The Tri-State area should see improvement in the widespread haze from western wildfires after a cold front moves through the area Wednesday, a National Weather Service meteorologist said. The haze in recent days, still forecast through Wednesday, stems from wildfires in the western U.S. and Canada, said meteorologist Austin Mansfield...
uaf.edu

20 years of peonies: A budding industry blooms

In 2001, Pat Holloway planted the first test plot of peonies in Georgeson Botanical Garden. Holloway, at the time a horticulture professor at the University of Alaska Fairbanks, was studying whether it was possible to raise peonies for the commercial market in Alaska’s harsh climate. The peony project was nothing...
webcenterfairbanks.com

Fairbanks researchers and peony farmers work to improve peony growth across Alaska

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Two research scientists, who are also peony farmers, are working in Fairbanks to improve peony growth across the State of Alaska. According to Dr. Jill Russell, one owner of Boreal Peonies, she and her husband couldn’t resist experimenting when they got into the peony business. “Since both my husband and I are PhD research scientists and college professors, when we got into the peony farming business we knew we had to include some kind of research because we were fascinated with the industry, and we wanted to try and figure out what helps peonies grow the best for everybody in the industry.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy