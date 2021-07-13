Special Weather Statement issued for Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-13 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-12 22:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN PIMA AND NORTH CENTRAL SANTA CRUZ COUNTIES UNTIL 1015 PM MST At 930 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong thunderstorms from near Sahuarita and Green Valley south to Amado, moving west at 20 mph. Dime size hail and winds in excess of 45 mph and blowing dust will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Sahuarita, Green Valley, Tubac, East Sahuarita, Tumacacori, Amado and Arivaca Junction.alerts.weather.gov
