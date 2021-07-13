Special Weather Statement issued for Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon, Summerhaven by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-13 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-12 22:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon, Summerhaven; Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells; Tucson Metro Area including Tucson, Green Valley, Marana, Vail; Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista, Benson SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN PIMA COUNTY UNTIL 1045 PM MST At 957 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking several strong thunderstorms over the greater Tucson Metro area, moving west at 20 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Greater Tucson Metro area