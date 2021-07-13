Flash Flood Warning issued for Grundy, Livingston, Will by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 23:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-13 03:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flash Flood Warning means rapid-onset flooding is imminent or may already be occurring. Persons along creeks, drainage ditches, and other waterways should take immediate precautions to protect life and property. Expect flooding of creeks, ditches, farmland, roadways, and and other low lying areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Grundy; Livingston; Will The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northeastern Livingston County in central Illinois Southeastern Grundy County in northeastern Illinois Southwestern Will County in northeastern Illinois * Until 345 AM CDT. * At 1156 PM CDT, doppler radar indicated showers training over the warned area producing heavy rain. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Rapid-onset flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses, as well as other poor drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Braidwood, Coal City, Dwight, Diamond, Gardner, Braceville, South Wilmington, Godley, Carbon Hill and East Brooklyn. This includes the following highways I-55 between mile markers 220 and 236. The heavy rain will also produce very low visibility, including along I-55. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED