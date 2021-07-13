Cancel
Business

Amazon Files Patent For Driverless Delivery Fleet Led By A Car ‘Commander’

By Ell Ko
Design Taxi
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazon has filed a patent to the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for “directing secondary delivery vehicles using primary delivery vehicles,” indicating—or rather, reconfirming—an interest in incorporating Automated Driving (AD) into its delivery services. Around this time last year, Forbes reported that Amazon had acquired AD startup Zoox,...

