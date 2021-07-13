Westchester County Health Officials Tracking Recent Uptick in COVID-19 Infections
There’s the inclination to try and put COVID-19 in the rearview mirror, but the coronavirus clearly is not yet ready to go in Westchester County. An uptick in infections during the past two weeks both locally and statewide have officials keeping a wary eye on whether the recent mini-wave is a result of unvaccinated people getting infected along with the emergence of the Delta variant or some other factor.www.theexaminernews.com
