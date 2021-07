TONIGHT: Mostly clear and warm with lows falling to near 70 degrees. TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and hot with highs in the lower 90s. EXTENDED: We have a steamy week ahead with temperatures rising into the lower 90s again tomorrow. The heat index will rise to near 100 degrees on Tuesday and could soar into the 105-108 degree range on Wednesday and Thursday. A Weather Alert Day will be in effect for those days for dangerous heat and humidity. A cold front approaches from the north on Thursday night, bringing a chance for showers and storms after sunset into Friday morning. A couple of the storms could be strong, but widespread severe weather isn't expected. Friday will be about 10 degrees cooler in the upper 80s, with a chance of storms with an active pattern setting up Friday through the weekend. We'll have plenty of dry time, but the way the jet stream will be setting up will be conducive to rounds of storms that could bring brief heavy downpours and potentially some isolated gusty winds, especially Saturday night into Sunday. Rain amounts Thursday through Sunday will be in the 1-1.5" range. Next week looks much cooler and dry to start off on Monday with highs in the low to mid-80s.