Twin Falls, ID

Coeur d’Alene Has the Zip-Line We All Really Wanted in Twin Falls

By Nate Bird
98.3 The Snake
 14 days ago
I'm terrified of heights, but I was still pretty excited about the zip-line in the Snake River Canyon when it was announced more than a decade ago. I still haven't conquered my fears enough to actually Zip the Snake, but the zip-line also isn't what I thought it would be. I initially thought the zip-line was going to run across the canyon from the Jerome side to the Twin Falls side. That would have been ridiculously awesome: and still terrifying.

