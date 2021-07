In France as in America, certain right-wing sociopaths are determined to prolong the coronavirus pandemic by opposing sensible public health measures. As the French Senate and National Assembly struggle to finalize legislation on mandatory vaccinations for certain professions (health care workers, firefighters, those working with the elderly) and extensions of the existing passe sanitaire—the health pass already in effect requiring that people entering cultural sites like the Eiffel Tower to show they’ve either been fully vaccinated against or tested negative for covid-19—protestors have taken to French streets to shout for Liberté over Fraternité and Science.