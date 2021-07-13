Cancel
Blaine, MN

Gitchi Gummi Soccer Team Wins USA Cup in Blaine

By Sam Ali
FOX 21 Online
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBLAINE, Minn. – This past weekend, the Gitchi Gummi boys 2002 team captured the USA Cup. They would defeat the Elgin All-Stars 3-1 in the championship game after falling to them in group play. Jake Kidd led the way with six goals in the tournament, while Misaki Hirata had four and Dawson Kriske finished with three. This is the first championship for the group in one of the biggest soccer tournaments in the entire country.

