Gitchi Gummi Soccer Team Wins USA Cup in Blaine

BLAINE, Minn. – This past weekend, the Gitchi Gummi boys 2002 team captured the USA Cup. They would defeat the Elgin All-Stars 3-1 in the championship game after falling to them in group play. Jake Kidd led the way with six goals in the tournament, while Misaki Hirata had four and Dawson Kriske finished with three. This is the first championship for the group in one of the biggest soccer tournaments in the entire country.