Defector Publishes More Complete Details of Billups Sexual Assault Case

Defector, the spiritual successor to the classic sports website Deadspin, has published an extensive look at the court documentation, accusations, settlements, and media coverage surrounding the sexual assault lawsuit filed against Portland Trail Blazers Head Coach Chauncy Billups. The incident in question occurred in 1997, when Billups was a rookie with the Boston Celtics. Billups and three other defendants settled with their accuser in a civil suit which concluded in 2000. Today Defector published an article by Diana Moskovitz which referenced over 1400 pages of legal documentation, including a link to a 10-page statement detailing the plaintiff’s description of events on the night in question. Those triggered by such descriptions will want to use caution when reading parts of the Moskovitz article and the entirety of the assault description.