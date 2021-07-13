MLB’s All Star Game Started Off As A Political Event

Baseball owners never thought about an All Star Game. The Major League Baseball All Star Game started off as a gimmick and remains a gimmick 88 years after the first game was played in Chicago. Neither American nor National League owners ever thought about pitting their stars against one another in the previous 30 years that the American League claimed major league status. The All Star Game concept came from a meeting between Chicago Mayor Edward J. Kelly and the Chicago Tribune newspaper editorial staff as Kelly was looking for a major sports event to be part of the 1933 Chicago World’s Fair. Arch Ward, the sports editor, proposed the idea of an all-star game which was supposed to be a one-time deal. The baseball owners agreed. Baseball always had a close relationship with newspapers as newspapers gave the sport free publicity and fans, through newspapers, were able to vote for the starters. The net revenue from the game went to former players who needed money.