New Kent County, VA

8058 Arbor Ponds Ter, New Kent, VA 23124

 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA beautiful home awaits you in the well-appointed neighborhood of The Arbors at New Kent Winery! Why wait for new construction, when you can buy today! This home offers one-level living, loads of fabulous upgrades, a gourmet kitchen, a primary bedroom suite & so much more. Some of the upgrades include hardwood floors, a gas stone fireplace, and window treatments. The gourmet kitchen will excite any cook with the double wall oven, stainless steel appliances & beautiful tile backsplash. There is an island w/dual sinks & a dining area! The primary bedroom is spacious w/a tray ceiling, a huge walk-in closet, & a lovely primary bathroom. 2 additional bedrooms, a full bathroom & a laundry room completes this great floor plan. Thinking of unwinding after a busy day, check out the screened deck, the perfect place for entertaining or just relaxing. Centrally located, 1.5 miles to the New Kent Winery, minutes to I64... this property is a “must-see”!

