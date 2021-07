Duluth falls 6-3 to Mankato, despite out hitting the MoonDogs 9-8 Duluth, Minnesota – Four runs in the sixth inning was the key to victory today for the Mankato MoonDogs, as the big inning paved the way for a 6-3 win in game one of a two game set against the Duluth Huskies. Mankato right fielder Adam Fogel was almost unstoppable at the plate, going two for four with 2 RBI’s. His teammate in the designated hitter Matthew Higgins played a huge part in the win as well, snatching two hits with an RBI.