On Demand £8.99 for a month, £62.99 annual subscription. I’d almost guarantee you haven’t seen this, even though it’s an Alexei Ratmansky ballet for the Bolshoi with music by Shostakovich. I hadn’t, until it turned up on Marquee TV. And, for a ballet freak, it’s fascinating, and really funny in places, even if you don’t know Russian. Shostakovich himself, not famous for his charm, was less than enchanted with the 1931 ballet laid onto his music, he said, “There’s a machine. Then it breaks down (problem of wear and tear on equipment). Then they fix it (problem of amortization), and at the same time they buy a new one. Then everyone dances around the new machine. Apotheosis. All this takes three acts.”