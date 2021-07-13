Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Kentö Loves Robyn’s Body Talk

By Brett Callwood
Village Voice
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePop singer and songwriter KENTÖ told us about his adoration for Robyn…. KENTÖ: “What’s your favorite book? Movie? Album?” Why is it when faced with these kinds of questions, we feel the need to try to think of a cool or obscure reference — something that shows we are well versed in our tastes? What about, instead, breaking it down to the very root of what makes you happy? What makes you want to dance — or gets you lost no matter where you are physically or emotionally? For me that is Robyn’s Body Talk Pt. II.

www.villagevoice.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ringwald
Person
Robyn
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pop Singer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
CelebritiesAlternative Press

Amindi talks in-depth about her ‘nice’ EP and falling in love with herself

At the beginning of lockdown, singer-songwriter Amindi shaved her head. “I wasn’t filling myself because I was filling this guy,” she shares thoughtfully over Zoom. The alternative R&B (or “pastel rap” artist, depending on who you ask) is sat in front of a rainbow-shaped and colored shelf, creating a halo of green, violet and blue around her head—and emphasizing the tidy buzz cut ornamenting her face.
Musicaudacy.com

Pat Prescott talks 'Summer Love Jam' with Wanda Hutchinson.

Wanda Hutchinson and her sisters have been singing professionally since the early ’60s and they’re not done yet. As a matter of fact, today’s version of the chart-topping, Grammy Award-winning group, The Emotions, includes a second-generation addition in Wanda’s daughters. They’re bringing this family affair to Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson on Saturday, July 24th for the Summer Love Jam Concert and Car Exhibit. Wanda checked in with the Wave’s morning show to chat about the show and about the longevity of The Emotions. For tickets and info visit HERE.
Family RelationshipsThe Tribune-Democrat

VIDEO: A mother's love

Like most 8-year-old boys, Hueston Roberson loves cartoons, playing with toys, and generally having fun. Unlike other kids, he isn’t able to talk about it, which is one of multiple challenges that the 8-year-old and his mother, Chevonne, tackle on a daily basis.
NFLjillianharris.com

Loving My Body and Scars!

Happy Thursday! Today I am SO excited to be passing the blog off to a Jilly Academy Alumni, an amazing mama, grandma, and CEO, Cindy Luterbach! Cindy is a mom to six beautiful children and is the founder of Bubbles and Brews Canada, BOHO Luxury Picnics and CEO of Telebyte Communications. Cindy and I met a few years ago at the Women and Wealth Gala and I was so inspired by her story and perseverance and I am honored to welcome her to the blog to share her story with you of loving her body and scars!
MusicVillage Voice

Making a Splash: Alt-Pop Band Waterparks Put Out Their Greatest Hits

Back in May, we published one of our “My Favorite Album” columns from the alt-pop band Waterparks. Frontman Awsten Knight chose Childish Gambino’s Because the Internet, so we went with the throwaway gag “Waterparks Man gets Childish” headline. The response from the band’s rabid fanbase was a mixture of ecstatic glee and incredulous disbelief, en masse. So hey, time for a bigger feature. They deserve it.
CelebritiesInternational Business Times

Pumpkin Shannon, Daughter Ella Show Newborn Baby Bentley Some Love On Instagram

Mama June Shannon’s daughter Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon-Efird just released new photos of her newborn baby, Bentley Jameson, on Instagram. The 21-year-old reality star has been updating her fans online about her second baby, from the time she announced her pregnancy up until her son’s birth on July 21. And she is not showing signs of stopping for now.
EntertainmentSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Cheryl Strayed's 'Tiny Beautiful Things' moves from page to stage

Advice columns have long been a pop-culture staple, from the levelheaded observations of Pauline “Dear Abby” Phillips to the edgy musings of Candace “Sex and the City” Bushnell. Positioned somewhere in the middle is Cheryl Strayed, who is best known for the bestselling memoir “Wild: From Lost to Found on...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Eva Mendes delights fans with surprise pregnancy comment

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling are among Hollywood's most private stars and prefer to keep their personal lives out of the spotlight. But the beautiful actress delighted her fans this week when she made reference to pregnancy in a candid Instagram caption. Eva, 47, shared a photo showing her dressed...
Beauty & FashionPage Six

Zendaya wears Beyoncé’s 2003 Versace dress to the 2021 BET Awards

At Sunday night’s 2021 BET Awards, Zendaya paid homage to Beyoncé by slipping into the plunging purple Versace dress the singer wore to the very same show back in 2003. The sexy violet-and-green gown features a dangerously deep halter neckline with a long, flowing skirt and thigh-high slit, which Beyoncé chopped into a mini for her first-ever performance of “Crazy in Love.”
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Reese Witherspoon puts her endless legs on display in plunging LBD

Reese Witherspoon looks incredible in everything she wears – but her latest glamorous outfit is one of our favorites! The star took to Instagram on Monday to share a snapshot showing her posing in a director's chair in a plunging LBD. The figure-hugging dress certainly made the most of Reese's...
Celebritiesradiofacts.com

Cause of Frankie Lons’ Death (Keyshia Cole’s Mom)

Keyshia Cole’s famous mom Frankie Lons died in her Oakland home on her 61st birthday while celebrating and using. Her brother Tony reported to TMZ that she was partying and succumbed to her decades-long debilitating drug addiction. Frankie had a very dark life that led her down many destructive paths...
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

Tammy Slaton Disappears, Pulls Plug On Social Media: Is She Dead?

Tammy Slaton disappeared and pulled the plug on nearly ALL of her social media accounts leaving 1000-Lb. Sisters fans wondering if the TLC personality might be dead. Is Tammy Slaton dead? Unfortunately, it certainly wouldn’t be the first time this question circulated on media outlets and in 1000-Lb. Sisters fan groups.

Comments / 0

Community Policy