Kentö Loves Robyn’s Body Talk

Pop singer and songwriter KENTÖ told us about his adoration for Robyn…. KENTÖ: “What’s your favorite book? Movie? Album?” Why is it when faced with these kinds of questions, we feel the need to try to think of a cool or obscure reference — something that shows we are well versed in our tastes? What about, instead, breaking it down to the very root of what makes you happy? What makes you want to dance — or gets you lost no matter where you are physically or emotionally? For me that is Robyn’s Body Talk Pt. II.