New Survey Shows What Parts Of U.S. History Kids Across America Are Actually Learning

Randi Weingarten is president of the 1.7 million-member American Federation of Teachers. The views expressed here are those of the author. View more opinion on CNN. (CNN) — With a new school year around the corner -- when students will return needing more support than ever -- what topic is trending on Twitter and animating the airwaves? Ensuring that schools are safe and welcoming? Nope. Helping students recover from the isolation and anxiety of Covid? Nope. How to accelerate learning? Nope. Instead, it's a contrived uproar over something that is not even taught in elementary and secondary schools: critical race theory.