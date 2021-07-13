The Surprising Job Minka Kelly Had Before Becoming Famous

Hugh Jackman is one of Hollywood's biggest stars today, thanks to his years playing Wolverine and appearances in box office hits such as 'The Greatest Showman'. However, his life was not always so star-studded and glamorous. The 'Logan' actor spent a gap year working at Uppingham School in England as a PE teacher. And during an interview on the red carpet, Hugh bumped into one of his former pupils, Rollo Ross, who was working as a reporter. The surprised actor said: "Rollo, I'm sorry man, we go way back. I used to teach you at high school in PE and I want to know how your physical education is progressing. It's very important to me."