Special Weather Statement issued for Lancaster, Lebanon by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 23:11:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-13 01:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Lancaster; Lebanon A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT PARTS OF LANCASTER AND LEBANON COUNTIES UNTIL 115 AM EDT At 1252 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm near Manheim, moving northeast at 35 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible. Locations impacted include Lancaster, Lebanon, Ephrata, Elizabethtown, Lititz, Mount Joy, Palmyra, New Holland, Manheim, Annville, East Petersburg, Cornwall, Akron, Myerstown, Leola, Salunga-Landisville, Denver, Campbelltown, Reamstown and Rothsville.