Rains sticks around this week

While our severe threat will slowly diminish after today, a very wet pattern will stay with us through much of this week and into this next weekend. By Tuesday morning, temperatures will begin the day in the mid to upper-60s. Like the past few mornings, a few isolated to scattered showers will be around, but generally, most will begin on the dry side. We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day, with humidity sticking around as well. Once we get into the afternoon and evening, highs are expected only to reach the upper-70s and lower-80s, coming in well below our average. We’ll also have more scattered showers and thunderstorms build up during this time, and some could be on the strong side, but we aren’t expecting a severe threat with them.