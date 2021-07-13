Special Weather Statement issued for Lower Rio Grande Valley, South Central Highlands by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 22:15:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-12 23:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Fast running water will quickly fill arroyos and ditches. Target Area: Lower Rio Grande Valley; South Central Highlands SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EAST CENTRAL SOCORRO COUNTY UNTIL 1130 PM MDT At 1052 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 17 miles north of Bingham, or 29 miles east of Socorro, moving southwest at 20 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Heavy rain will also be possible with this storm. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of east central Socorro County, including Highway 380 near Mile Marker 20.