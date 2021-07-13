Special Weather Statement issued for Northwest Plateau by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-12 22:15:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-12 23:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If threatening weather approaches your area, take shelter in a sturdy building. Target Area: Northwest Plateau SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL SAN JUAN COUNTY UNTIL 1130 PM MDT At 1052 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles southeast of NAPI Headquarters, or 10 miles southwest of Bloomfield, moving southwest at 30 mph. Penny size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of central San Juan County. This includes Highway 550 between Mile Markers 139 and 146.alerts.weather.gov
