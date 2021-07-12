Enterprise Resiliency During a Severe Weather Crisis

PITTSBURGH — Severe thunderstorms, tornado warnings and flash floods are among the criteria for new mobile alerts sent to your cellphone by the National Weather Service. According to the NWS, the wireless industry is working with the agency to keep people aware during severe weather. The alerts will be among the emergency messages sent by government agencies through your mobile carrier. This includes police departments, FEMA, the FCC, Department of Homeland Security, and now the NWS.