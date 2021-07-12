Enterprise Resiliency During a Severe Weather Crisis

Effective: 2021-07-29 14:25:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-29 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for central Pennsylvania. Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Centre; Huntingdon A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 PM EDT FOR NORTHERN HUNTINGDON AND SOUTH CENTRAL CENTRE COUNTIES At 227 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Warriors Mark, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Warriors Mark, Pine Grove Mills, Ramblewood, Franklinville, Whipple Dam State Park, Mcalevys Fort and Rock Springs. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
