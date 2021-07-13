Cancel
Venezuela opposition figure Freddy Guevara arrested

By Long Reads
BBC
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVenezuelan agents have arrested a key opposition figure on charges of terrorism and treason. Freddy Guevara was in his car when he was detained on a highway in the capital Caracas. The left-wing government accuses him of having ties to "extremist groups" and foreign governments. Mr Guevara is a close...

