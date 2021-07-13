Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Theater & Dance

Andriana Chuchmann, Santiago Ballerini, Craig Verm, Reginald Smith Jr., Karin Wolverton Headline Opera San Antonio’s 2021-22 Season

By David Salazar
operawire.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSan Antonio Opera has unveiled its plans for the 2021-22 season, which will feature two operas. First up is a production of “Don Giovanni.” The opera will star Craig Verm in the title role alongside Michael Samuel as Leporello and Mark Diamond as Massetto. Raquel González will be Donna Anna with Karin Wolverton as Donna Elvira and Kresley Figueroa as Zerlina. Rounding out the cast are Joshua Dennis in the role of Don Ottavio and Kevin Thompson interpreting the Commendatore. Robert Tweten conducts a production directed by Garnett Bruce.

operawire.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Raquel González
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Opera Singers#Massetto#Osa Music#Opera San Antonio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Performing Arts
News Break
Theater & Dance
Related
Santa Fe, NMladailypost.com

The Santa Fe Opera: Six Casting Updates For 2021 Season

SANTA FE — The Santa Fe Opera (SFO) announces the following casting updates for the 2021 Season running through Aug. 27:. Laurie Feldman will direct The Marriage of Figaro after a concept by French Director Laurent Pelly, who is unable to travel to Santa Fe due to international travel restrictions and has therefore been following rehearsals and the progress of the production from France.
Musicoperawire.com

Karen Slack & Sasha Cooke Headline Shriver Hall’s 2021-22 Season

Shriver Hall has announced its 2021-22 concert series. For the purposes of this article, our focus will be solely on vocal performances. Sasha Cooke will make her Baltimore Recital debut alongside pianist Kirill Kuzmin, taking on music by Timo Andres, Lembit Beecher, Matt Boehler, Christopher Cerrone, John Glover, Gabriel Kahane, Jimmy López, Andrew Mashall, Missy Mazzoli, Rene Orth, Frances Pollack, Hilary Purrington, Huang Ruo, Kamala Sankaram, Caroline Shaw, and Joel Thompson. Each work on the program will be making its east coast premiere.
Roanoke, VAoperawire.com

Lawrence Brownlee, Jennifer Johnson Cano & Kyle Albertson Leads Opera Roanoke’s 2021-22 Season

Opera Roanoke in Virginia has announced its 2021-22 season, which will feature three unique productions. The season opens with a production of Bartok’s “Bluebeard’s Castle” starring Kyle Albertson and Jennifer Johnson Cano as Bluebeard and Judith, respectively. Steven White conducts the masterwork, which will be the American premiere of the chamber orchestra version by Eberhard Kloke.
Theater & Danceoperawire.com

Santa Fe Opera Announces Cast Change for ‘The Lord of Cries’

(Credit: © Zachera Wollenberg Photography) The Santa Fe Opera has announced a cast change for “The Lord of Cries.”. The company announced that Apprentice Singer Kathryn Henry will assume the role of Lucy Harker in John Corigliano and Mark Adamo’s world premiere opera “The Lord of Cries” replacing Susanna Phillips.
Michigan Stateoperawire.com

Krysty Swann, Aaron Crouch, Kenneth Kellogg, Gordon Hawkins to Headline Michigan Opera Theatre’s ‘Blue’

Michigan Opera Theatre has officially announced details for its upcoming production of Jeanine Tesori and Tazewell Thompson’s “Blue.”. The company, which had announced the opera as part of its 2021-22 season, has revealed that it will be directed by Kaneza Schall, whose work has been shown at Brooklyn Academy of Music, LA Philharmonic, The Shed, The Kennedy Center, Walker Arts Center, Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago, REDCAT, The New Victory Theater, New York Live Arts, Performance Space 122, New Orleans Center for Contemporary Art, and Cincinnati Contemporary Arts Center, among other venues.
Theater & Danceoperawire.com

Xabier Anduaga, Francesco Meli, Lawrence Brownlee & Saioa Hernández Lead Teatro dell’Opera di Roma’s 2021-22 Season

(Credit: Teatro dell’Opera di Roma) Italy’s Teatro dell’Opera di Roma has announced the 2021-22 season featuring world premieres, rarely staged works, and star singers. Here is a look at the operatic performances of the season. Pre-Opening. Before opening night, the fall season will see Verdi’s “Giovanna d’Arco.” The work will...
Roanoke, VAtheroanoker.com

Opera Roanoke Announces 2021-22 Season

MENTAL. eleMENTAL. monuMENTAL. Opera Roanoke is delighted to announce its 46th season of live opera in the Roanoke Valley which includes a US premiere, contemporary work by internationally recognized artists, and a virtuosic choral work encompassing over 200 musicians – a season designed to highlight the vast dimensions of the art form.
Performing Artsoperawire.com

Talise Trevigne & Aviva Fortunata Lead Calgary Opera’s 2021-22 Season

The Calgary Opera has announced its 2021-22 season feature two mainstage productions. The season opens with Lehar’s “The Merry Widow” starring Aviva Fortunata in the title role. She will be joined by Colin Ainsworth, Richard Suart, James Westman, and Jacqueline Woodley. Omer Ben Seadia directs the production with Tania Miller conducting.
Performing Artsoperawire.com

J’Nai Bridges, Joyce DiDonato, Davóne Tines Headline Washington Performing Arts’ 2021-22 Season

Washington Performing Arts has announced its 2021-22 season. For the purposes of this article, we will only be focusing on vocal performances. “Living the Dream… Singing the Dream” will feature the Washington Performing Arts Gospel Choirs under the direction of Michele Fowlin and Theodore Thorpe III. The concert, which will be a tribute to the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., will also feature The Choral Arts Society of Washington under the direction of Scott Tucker.
New Orleans, LAoffbeat.com

New Orleans Children’s Chorus announces registration for 2021-22 season

The New Orleans Children’s Chorus (NOCC) will open registration for new singers starting on August 2. No audition is required. NOCC will celebrate its 40th anniversary season in 2022. The NOCC choirs have presented concerts in Italy, Ireland, Canada, Washington D.C., and Disney World. The concert chorus and alumni will be performing in New York at Carnegie Hall with a professional orchestra on Memorial Day 2022 under the direction of Executive/Artistic Director Cheryl Dupont.
Public Healthoperawire.com

Ekaterina Semenchuk Reveals COVID-19 Diagnosis

Ekaterina Semenchuk has canceled her upcoming performances after testing positive for COVID-19. The mezzo-soprano took to social media to state, “My dear friends, opera and Mariinsky Theatre fans, and just kind and caring people! I am writing from my page as soon as the strength and opportunity appeared to inform you that I am alive, but at the moment I am fighting COVID under the supervision of serious specialists. Due to illness, I had to cancel my participation in the operas ‘Sadko,’ ‘The Made of Orleans’ and ‘Aida’ at the Mariinsky Theatre, as well as the performances of ‘Aida’ and ‘Macbeth’ at the Bavarian State Opera, where my debut was to take place.”
San Antonio, TXSan Antonio Current

Teacher from San Antonio to appear on Jeopardy's Tuesday episode

This week's slate of Jeopardy contestants includes a teacher repping the 2-1-0. On Tuesday, the quiz show will feature Lauren Fisk, who's originally from San Antonio, according to a press released provided by CBS. Alamo City LeVar Burton fans may be disappointed to hear that despite finally landing the guest...

Comments / 0

Community Policy