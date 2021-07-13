Andriana Chuchmann, Santiago Ballerini, Craig Verm, Reginald Smith Jr., Karin Wolverton Headline Opera San Antonio’s 2021-22 Season
San Antonio Opera has unveiled its plans for the 2021-22 season, which will feature two operas. First up is a production of “Don Giovanni.” The opera will star Craig Verm in the title role alongside Michael Samuel as Leporello and Mark Diamond as Massetto. Raquel González will be Donna Anna with Karin Wolverton as Donna Elvira and Kresley Figueroa as Zerlina. Rounding out the cast are Joshua Dennis in the role of Don Ottavio and Kevin Thompson interpreting the Commendatore. Robert Tweten conducts a production directed by Garnett Bruce.operawire.com
