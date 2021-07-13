Andriana Chuchmann, Santiago Ballerini, Craig Verm, Reginald Smith Jr., Karin Wolverton Headline Opera San Antonio’s 2021-22 Season

Ekaterina Semenchuk has canceled her upcoming performances after testing positive for COVID-19. The mezzo-soprano took to social media to state, “My dear friends, opera and Mariinsky Theatre fans, and just kind and caring people! I am writing from my page as soon as the strength and opportunity appeared to inform you that I am alive, but at the moment I am fighting COVID under the supervision of serious specialists. Due to illness, I had to cancel my participation in the operas ‘Sadko,’ ‘The Made of Orleans’ and ‘Aida’ at the Mariinsky Theatre, as well as the performances of ‘Aida’ and ‘Macbeth’ at the Bavarian State Opera, where my debut was to take place.”