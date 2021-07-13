The Evil Dead Returning to Theaters in October for 40th Anniversary

The original Sam Raimi-directed horror classic will screen in cinemas this October. The Evil Dead | CREDIT: RENAISSANCE PICTURES, LTD. Horror fans rejoice! EW can exclusively reveal that Fathom Events and Grindhouse Releasing are bringing horror classic The Evil Dead back to cinemas this October to mark the movie’s 40th anniversary. The only problem? Bruce Campbell, who plays the Evil Dead franchise’s much-tortured lead character Ashley “Ash” Williams, isn’t convinced 2021 is the 40th anniversary of director Sam Raimi‘s cabin-in-the-woods tale. “I would not call it the 40th anniversary, I would call it the 42nd anniversary,” says Campbell. “There’s always a difference between when the movie actually got shot and when it came out. And with Evil Dead, it was about two or three years difference, because we filmed it in 1979, so we’re coming up on 42-odd years later. But it’s fun to celebrate it!”