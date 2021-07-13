The Evil Dead Returning to Theaters in October for 40th Anniversary
Sam Raimi's cult classic The Evil Dead is returning to theaters for its 40th anniversary later this year. The film, which kicked off a beloved horror franchise, is set to play in select theaters as a Fathom Events presentation in October, just in time for spooky season. The nationwide screening will feature an introduction by star Bruce Campbell. The film would become an indie sensation, putting Raimi and Campbell on the pop culture map, and would go on to spawn a pair of sequels, a 2013 reboot, a TV spinoff featuring Campbell's character, and an upcoming HBO Max original movie, in addition to numerous comics and other media over the years.comicbook.com
Comments / 0