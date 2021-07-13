ALAN CHARTOCK: In NY State, AG stands for ‘Almost Governor’

Let’s see if we can put ourselves in New York State Attorney General Letitia James’ head and figure out what she might be thinking right now. To begin with, let’s remember that, in modern New York State politics, AG, short for Attorney General, is also short for Almost Governor. Let’s remember that Andrew Cuomo was attorney general before he became governor. So was Eliot Spitzer. It is not unreasonable, therefore, to think that James might be next in line to the governor’s office if Andrew fails. Now let’s stop kidding ourselves. We know that if she gets to that top office, she will be making all kinds of history. You can think what you want, but you had better believe she has her eye on the prize. There is, however, a big “but” in that proposition.