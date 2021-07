Both Sides of the Aisle – Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Right by Sen. Dan McCay, R-Riverton, and on The Left by Shireen Ghorbani, former Salt Lake County Council member. They discuss the protests in Cuba, U.S. sanctions on the island, California’s extreme wildfires amid unprecedented heat and Texas state Democrats fleeing to D.C. to halt voter suppression bills from passing. They also discuss false reports on vaccination rates in Utah, Gov. Cox’s apology for the mistake, the president of the NAACP in Utah refuting comments about the U.S. flag made by the leader of Black Lives Matter Utah and the water policy of the LDS church and Utah.