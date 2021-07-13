Cancel
Winchester, VA

Barbara P. Shumar

Winchester Star
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBarbara P. Shumar, formerly of Winchester, passed away in Tustin, California on July 9, 2021, at the age of 90. Born to Dr. Francis M. Pottenger Jr and Elizabeth Saxour Pottenger, she grew up in Monrovia, CA before attending Otterbein College in Westerville, Ohio. There she met her husband, James W. Shumar, and after their marriage, they continued their education at The College of William and Mary. Motherhood and unselfish service to others soon became her avocations, and she blossomed wherever she was planted. Barbara radiated warmth, generosity and grace, and her sense of humor was infectious. She never knew a stranger and instinctively knew exactly what to say to set others at ease and to welcome them.

www.winchesterstar.com

