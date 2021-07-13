Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Twin Falls, ID

Coeur d’Alene Has the Zip-Line We All Really Wanted in Twin Falls

By Nate Bird
Posted by 
News Radio 1310 KLIX
News Radio 1310 KLIX
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I'm terrified of heights, but I was still pretty excited about the zip-line in the Snake River Canyon when it was announced more than a decade ago. I still haven't conquered my fears enough to actually Zip the Snake, but the zip-line also isn't what I thought it would be. I initially thought the zip-line was going to run across the canyon from the Jerome side to the Twin Falls side. That would have been ridiculously awesome: and still terrifying.

newsradio1310.com

Comments / 0

News Radio 1310 KLIX

News Radio 1310 KLIX

Twin Falls, ID
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News 1310 KLIX has the best news coverage for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Coeur D'alene, ID
Local
Idaho Lifestyle
City
Twin Falls, ID
Twin Falls, ID
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coeur#Canyon#Snake River#Awol Adventure Sports
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Youtube
Related
Idaho StatePosted by
Idaho Only

This Segway Tour Will Take You To The Best Sights And Bites In Coeur d’Alene, Idaho

Here at Only in Idaho, we focus on a lot of adventures that typically require walking or hiking. But what if you’re looking for an adventure that isn’t so physically demanding? Well, we’ve got an option for you! Tour CDA offers Segway tours to all of this North Idaho city’s greatest sights and bites. It’s […] The post This Segway Tour Will Take You To The Best Sights And Bites In Coeur d’Alene, Idaho appeared first on Only In Your State.
Idaho StatePosted by
104.3 WOW Country

This Beautiful Remote Idaho Hot Spring is Definitely Not Natural

Idaho is a land of wilderness and I have to assume that there is a good portion of this state that has never been visited by humans. With all the backwoodsy areas, deep canyons, and rushing rivers there has to be sections that have yet to be discovered. I was watching a drone video of Box Canyon and wondered if anyone had ever been to the right of where the trail takes you. You can't head that way now and it's probably extremely unsafe to venture near the ponds right under the canyon wall...but before there were rules and common sense did anyone ever go over there?
Twin Falls County, IDPosted by
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Monster Truck Insanity Coming to Twin Falls County, ID

I have a confession to make: I've never been to a monster truck show. To me these events are the tales of legend with massive tires and deafening engines as the drivers perform stunts that seem impossible for a vehicle to accomplish. If you have also never experienced the thrill that is a monster truck rally, then we can remedy that together when the monster trucks roll into the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds this month.
Coeur D'alene, IDinlander.com

North Idaho's Best Local Cidery: Coeur d'Alene Cider

You can't have lemonade without lemons (or cider without apples), so when the pandemic challenged them, Coeur d'Alene Cider rose to that challenge by doing cider delivery. "It was a different experience than what we were used to, but through it we were able to expand our reach and get our name out there even more," says Jill Morrison, who founded the business in 2017.
Idaho StateOnlyInYourState

This Strange Shop In Idaho Is Filled With Curiosities And An Oddities Museum

Are you a curious sort of person? Or perhaps you have an interest in oddities? If so, this shop in Idaho Falls is bound to pique your interest. Shaddow Domain is a locally-owned shop that specializes in the bizarre, the weird, and the downright strange. It definitely makes for an interesting place to browse, especially since it’s also home to an oddities museum! If you have some free time on your hands, definitely stop into this unique little shop.
AstronomyPosted by
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Perseid Meteors Visible Now To Aug 13 For Twin Falls’ Skywatchers

The annual meteor shower considered one of the most dynamic to view in North America is currently taking place, and will be peaking in mid-August. The Perseid Meteor Shower is underway as of just a couple of days ago, with the best time to view the cosmic phenomenon happening August 11, 12, and 13, according to earthsky.org. Details on how and where to view this meteor shower have been shared by a number of science-related websites.
Meridian, IDKIVI-TV

Nobody knows like Jim Zamzow

Nobody knows like Zamzows. Those four words have been heard over Idaho's airwaves for decades. When it comes to lawn and pet care, nobody knows more than the patriarch of the Zamzow family. So how do you pronounce their last name? Jim simply says "it's Zam-Zoe, but like my dad...
Buhl, IDPosted by
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Which is the Better Idaho Town? Buhl or Filer?

I’ve been to Buhl three times over the last two weeks. I’ve been to Buhl five times this year. Every visit in recent months. The last prior trip was before Christmas when I was on an eggnog run. This week I discovered gasoline is cheaper in Buhl than anything I’ve seen in Twin Falls. Groceries are usually a bit more expensive there but the produce selection at Ridley’s is fabulous. It’s the equal of Fred Meyer and WinCo. I used to believe the drive was long but it seems to pass quickly and with my schedule I never deal with rush hour traffic.
Idaho StatePosted by
104.3 WOW Country

What’s Lurking in the Lakes in Idaho…

According to legend, Idaho is home to not one, but at least TWO mysterious sea creatures. Be very wary the next time you dip your toes into either one of these lakes. There could be a monster swimming under you. The Bear Lake Monster of Bear Lake. What is it?
Coeur D'alene, IDCoeur d'Alene Press

Hot and dry now, but wait 'til fall

I’ve been receiving emails asking when temperatures will finally cool down as the hot weather continues to drag on. Based on the current pattern, we’re expecting to see a brief end to the 90-degree temperatures as soon as late this week. Since June 24, highs have been at or over...
Relationship AdvicePosted by
Amomama

Girl Leaves Boyfriend Because of His Job - Story of the Day

A girl humiliated her boyfriend and dumped him because he wanted to pursue his passion. However, not long after, karma caught up with the girl, and she regretted her actions. Colson was head over heels in love with his girlfriend, April, and wanted to spend his entire life with her. However, love alone isn’t always enough to keep two people happy together. Unfortunately, that’s exactly what happened in Colson’s case.
AnimalsPosted by
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Colorado Eyeing Idaho Wolf Hunt as a Model for Damage Control

I haven’t read many positive stories about Idaho’s wolf hunt. As you already know, the state has approved a massive effort to reduce the population by 90 percent. A population once projected to remain steady at 150 when the animals were reintroduced has ballooned to 1500. I’ve had some people tell me the 1500 is a very conservative estimate.

Comments / 0

Community Policy