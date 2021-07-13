Open Forum: Community has lost a legend with passing of George Sempeles
The Handley High School family and our community lost a legend last week when George Sempeles passed away. A whole range of wonderful, incredible memories surface when I think of George Sempeles. He was the whole package. He was a great Christian, father, husband, tremendous athlete, born leader, and an unbelievable role model. All of the students looked up to him as president of the student body.www.winchesterstar.com
