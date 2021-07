The following is a summary of incident reports made to the Flower Mound Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:. A Flower Mound man barricaded himself in his home on Termaine Drive and shot and injured three police officers in a 10-hour standoff in late May. Eventually, an FBI SWAT team breached the home and deployed tear gas around 5:30 a.m. The man, identified as Bryan Hucabee, 60, left the residence and surrendered without incident. Hucabee was charged with three counts of aggravated assault against a public servant, a first-degree felony and a second-degree count of aggravated assault with a weapon/family violence, stemming from an offense against his wife before police arrived.