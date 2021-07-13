Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

BOJ to offer cautiously upbeat view on economy as COVID curbs weigh

By Leika Kihara
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IOG7c_0av5TcAR00
A man wearing a protective mask walks past the headquarters of the Bank of Japan amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Tokyo, Japan, May 22, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

TOKYO, July 13 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan will offer a cautiously optimistic view of the economy in fresh quarterly projections due on Friday, as renewed state of emergency curbs to combat the COVID-19 pandemic hurt consumption and keep growth heavily reliant on overseas demand.

The central bank will also unveil details of a new scheme to boost funding for activities aimed at battling climate change, putting it in line with its global counterparts stepping up efforts to deal with the economic fallout from climate risks.

At the two-day policy meeting ending on Friday, the BOJ is set to maintain its yield curve control (YCC) targets at -0.1% for short-term interest rates and 0% for 10-year bond yields.

In new quarterly projections also due on Friday, the board is seen slashing its economic growth forecast for the fiscal year ending in March 2022 from the current 4.0% estimate made three months ago, some sources have previously told Reuters. read more

The cut will likely reflect weakness in consumption and the impact of new curbs imposed in Olympic host city Tokyo from Monday through August 22, which have dashed policymakers' hopes for a solid rebound in July-September growth. read more

But the BOJ will stick to its view the economy is headed for a moderate recovery, and may slightly upgrade next fiscal year's growth forecast on expectations that steady vaccinations will spur pent-up demand, said separate sources familiar with its thinking.

"The new state of emergency curbs may delay the timing of recovery, but won't destroy it altogether," one of the sources said, a view shared by two other sources.

The BOJ currently projects growth of 2.4% for fiscal 2022.

The central bank will also follow up on a plan, unveiled last month, to create a new scheme focusing on climate change.

In an outline of the scheme due on Friday, the BOJ is likely to offer zero interest, long-term funds to lenders that provide loans for activities aimed at combatting climate change.

The BOJ may debate several sticking points that underscore the challenge central banks faces in addressing climate risks, such as whether to finance overseas loans made by domestic lenders. It hopes to launch the scheme by end-2022.

The central bank will also lay out other non-monetary policy steps it will take on climate change, such as prodding lenders to boost climate disclosure and plans to conduct research on the economic impact of climate risks, the sources said.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

149K+
Followers
182K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Short Term Interest Rates#Covid#The Bank Of Japan#Ycc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
World
News Break
Economy
News Break
Public Health
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Fed meeting may test low U.S. Treasury yields

CHICAGO, July 26 (Reuters) - The $22 trillion market for U.S. Treasury securities may get a reality check from the Federal Reserve this week following a plunge in interest rates that bucked expectations of higher yields this year as the economy rebounds from the COVID-19 pandemic. Yields, which move inversely...
RetailFXStreet.com

German IFO’s Economist: Supply problems are weighing on the economy

Following the release of the German IFO Business Survey, the institute’s Economist Klaus Wohlrabe said that “supply problems are weighing on the German economy in both industry and retail.”. Additional quotes. Almost 64% of industrial firms complain of shortage in materials, prices have risen massively. 60% of wholesalers report shortages,...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

BOJ appoints PhD economist to head policy planning division

TOKYO (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan on Monday appointed one of its most prominent economists to head a division drafting monetary policy, as the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic complicates policymakers’ efforts to predict the economic outlook. Takuji Kawamoto, a career central banker with a PhD in economics, will...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold eases as market prepares for Fed meeting outcome

* Could slip to $1,750-$1,770 on Fed plans, analyst says. * China slowdown could hit silver consumption - analyst (Adds latest prices) July 26 (Reuters) - Gold edged lower on Monday as investors turned cautious in the run-up to a Federal Reserve policy meeting, overshadowing some support from a weaker dollar.
Businesswincountry.com

Global growth to stay strong but virus the top risk, say economists

BENGALURU (Reuters) – Global economic growth prospects are holding strong for this year and next, despite a significant majority of economists in Reuters polls warning new variants of the coronavirus pose the biggest risk to that outlook. A global survey of nearly 500 economists taken this month also concluded recent...
Businessmarketresearchtelecast.com

Not even inflation of 50% will make Argentina raise rates

(Bloomberg) – Argentina’s central bank rules out raising interest rates in the near future, despite growing monetary pressures and annual inflation exceeding 50%. The country’s monetary authority is willing to maintain its key rate for the next few months, according to people with direct knowledge of the matter. The Central Bank of the Republic of Argentina, or BCRA, is betting that inflation will slow down in the remainder of the year and is optimistic that international reserves will continue to grow, said the sources, who did not want to be identified commenting on the policy internal.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

BOJ's price outlook views muddled by commodity rise, weak spending

TOKYO, July 21 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan policymakers saw the price outlook muddled by rising global commodity costs and soft consumption, minutes of their June meeting showed, underscoring the central bank's policy conundrum brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. Japan has not been immune to global commodity inflation with...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies tepid as local COVID-19 cases weigh; won rallies

* S. Korea won firms after cenbank takes hawkish tone * Asian shares broadly higher * Indonesian authorities say prepared for daily cases to cross 60,000 * Singapore stocks slide after COVID-19 cluster By Anushka Trivedi July 15 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies traded in a tight range on Thursday as worries over local COVID-19 outbreaks countered support from relatively resilient China data and the U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell sticking to a dovish tone. South Korea's won was an outlier, jumping 0.5% after the country's central bank singalled it was considering hiking rates. The Philippine peso slid 0.3%, while the Indonesian rupiah, Singapore's dollar and the Malaysian ringgit traded flat to higher. Second-quarter economic growth in the region's top trade partner China slowed, but its monthly indicators were encouraging and expectations are growing that Beijing will roll out more support measures to support the recovery. In Indonesia, authorities braced themselves for daily cases to hit the 60,000 mark as the Delta variant spread faster than their expectations, whereas in Singapore, a new COVID-19 cluster was detected and Thailand logged record deaths from the virus. "The focus this morning is squarely on the data deluge out of China but Asia's emerging market currencies remain under stress as the COVID-19 situation is worsening despite lock downs," Mizuho analysts wrote in a client note. The dollar and Treasury yields eased slightly overnight after Powell in testimony to Congress said the U.S. economy was "still a ways off" from levels the central bank wanted to see before tapering its monetary support. Most Asian shares advanced as rate hike fears ebbed, but Singapore's stock index dipped 0.6%. The cluster related to a lounge caused the city-state to report its highest number of coronavirus cases in 10 months as restrictions there were being gradually eased. The won saw its best day in nearly three-weeks after Bank of Korea stood pat on rates but said it would review monetary policy if needed from the next meeting. "A policy rate hike is likely in October 2021, the first in our view to hike in the region," analysts at TD Securities said, expecting South Korea's strong trade performance to keep growth buoyant. The Philippine peso continued its poor run as it fell for a second session and was on track to end lower for seventh week. HIGHLIGHTS ** Philippine stock index falls 1.1%, Universal Robina Corp down 2.3% is the top loser ** Singapore's 10-year benchmark yield is down about 4.1 basis points at 1.462% ** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields were down 1.9 basis points at 6.487% Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0444 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX DAILY % FX YTD % INDEX STOCKS DAILY % STOCKS YTD % Japan +0.13 -6.02 -0.97 3.23 China +0.06 +0.98 0.23 1.83 India +0.11 -1.93 0.22 13.64 Indonesia -0.14 -3.14 0.80 0.80 Malaysia +0.12 -4.15 0.49 -6.61 Philippines -0.26 -4.61 -1.14 -5.35 S.Korea +0.59 -4.87 0.51 14.20 Singapore +0.04 -2.37 -0.39 10.45 Taiwan +0.16 +1.86 0.85 22.16 Thailand +0.06 -8.21 0.47 8.82 (Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru)
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

India central bank chief warns of downsides to direct financing of government deficit

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Direct financing or monetisation of the government's fiscal deficit by the central bank has several downsides, Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das said in an interview with newspaper Financial Express published on Thursday. "This (creating new money to finance the deficit) was done away with as part of the economic reforms … and it was further repudiated when the FRBM Act was enacted," Das told the paper.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

S.Korea stocks rise on dovish Powell comments; virus worries cap gains

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers * Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls SEOUL, July 15 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares edged higher on Thursday after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's dovish remarks, although concerns over new coronavirus cases staying near record high weighed on the market. The won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield fell. ** The benchmark KOSPI rose 4.32 points, or 0.13%, to 3,269.13 by 0125 GMT. ** Among heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics rose 0.38%, while peer SK Hynix traded flat. ** Powell said in his congressional testimony that high inflation was for goods and services tied to the reopening and the U.S. economy was "still a ways off" from levels the Fed wanted to see before tapering its stimulus support. ** Financial markets showed muted reaction to the Bank of Korea's decision to keep the benchmark interest rate unchanged, as the country battles a spike in infections that threatens to derail policymakers' plans to dial back stimulus this year. ** Meanwhile, South Korea reported 1,600 new COVID-19 cases, a slight drop from the record high marked the previous day. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 17.0 billion won ($14.82 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,146.7 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.16% higher than its previous close at 1,148.5. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,146.7 per dollar, down 0.2% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,146.6. ** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.04 point to 110.36. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 1.4 basis points to 1.377%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 1.9 basis points to 1.991%. ($1 = 1,147.1900 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

VIEW China's economic growth more than halves in second quarter

July 15 (Reuters) - China's economic growth more than halved in the second quarter from a record expansion in the first three months of the year, as slowing manufacturing activity, higher raw material costs, and new COVID-19 cases weighed on the recovery momentum. read more. Gross domestic product (GDP) expanded...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Chile central bank increases benchmark interest rate to 0.75%

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Chile’s central bank raised its benchmark interest rate to 0.75% from 0.5% on Wednesday, as a rapid COVID-19 vaccination program helps the world’s top copper producer resume economic activity. The bank had kept its interest rate steady since successive cuts up until late March, when it warned...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

World Bank cuts Thai GDP growth outlook to 2.2% this year

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand's economy is forecast to grow 2.2% this year, down from the 3.4% projected earlier, due to the impact of a third wave of COVID-19 infections and weak tourism, the World Bank said on Thursday, as the country battles its biggest outbreak yet. Thailand's tourism-reliant economy contracted 6.1% last year, its deepest slump in over two decades, with the tourism sector devastated by the impact of the pandemic.
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

Dollar hits three-month high to euro on bets for faster Fed tightening

By Kevin Buckland TOKYO (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar touched a three-month high versus the euro and a one-week high versus the yen on Wednesday, after heated U.S. inflation spurred bets of faster monetary policy tightening than Federal Reserve officials have so far signalled. The dollar strengthened to $1.17720 per euro, the highest since April 5, for a second day running on Wednesday, and was last little changed from Tuesday at $1.17755.

Comments / 0

Community Policy