Dallas, TX

DFW’s Harrison Ingram And Mike Miles Back From Latvia With Gold Medals

Posted by 
DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

(CBSDFW.COM) – Returning home is a golden feeling for two young men from Dallas-Fort Worth. Mike Miles said, “Just going out there competing for our country. We’ll remember for sure.”. Miles, TCU’s soon-to-be sophomore from Lancaster, and Harrison Ingram, a 2021 graduate of St. Marks School of Texas bound for...

denton.bubblelife.com

DFW Community News

DFW Community News

Dallas, TX
ABOUT

Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

Related
Dallas, TX
DFW Community News

2016 Gold Medalist Michelle Carter Is Tired of Hearing “Shot Put Is Not Sexy”

Welcome to our four-part From Texas to Tokyo video series, which tells the stories of four Olympic hopefuls with ties to the Lone Star State. There has never been an Olympic Games quite like this summer’s competition—which still carries the words “Tokyo 2020” in its official name, despite taking place a full year behind schedule. Postponed by and eventually held during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, these Olympics have presented an unprecedented set of challenges to athletes from Beijing to Berlin to Dallas, all of whom have been forced to adapt to never-before-seen obstacles and conditions to qualify for the events they’ve trained their whole lives to reach. Not all of them make it, but more than fifty sportsmen and women with ties to Texas will be representing the United States this year, and Texas Monthly has teamed up with June Third Films to tell the stories of four Olympic hopefuls from our state on their journeys from Texas to Tokyo.
Desoto, TX
DFW Community News

Esposure Building Careers in Esports, Pro Gaming

A DeSoto man and his mother are on a mission to help 20,000 esports enthusiasts by 2025. Danny Martin and Rose Johnson founded Esposure, which is aimed at improving diversity and inclusion in the pro-gaming industry. Martin and Johnson spoke with NBC 5's Deborah Ferguson about their effort, and you...
NHL
DFW Community News

AMERICANS EXTEND QUALIFYING OFFERS TO EIGHT PLAYERS

Allen, Texas – The Allen Americans, entering their 13th season of professional hockey announced today the team has sent qualifying offers to eight players. Forwards: Josh Lammon, Scott Conway, and Chad Butcher. Defensemen: Les Lancaster, Sam Ruopp, Will Lochhead and Turner Ottenbreit. Players who had already signed a contract by...

