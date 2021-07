Over the past few weeks, Nintendo has been releasing plenty of key information about The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD that maybe should have been shared a while back. With the game is scheduled to release on Friday, Nintendo has now revealed that Skyward Sword HD will feature full camera control. How you’re playing the game will influence how the camera will be controlled. Playing with motion controls using Joy-Con will require you to simply move the right stick, but button controls will instead require the player to first hold down the L button, and then move the right stick.