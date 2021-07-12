Cancel
Business

Inc. 500|5000 – Custom Sublist Logo

 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNote to 2021 Inc. 5000 honorees: the list will be revealed 8/10 on Inc.com. Companies will receive their official ranking letter and September issue by that date. Carry the prestige of being named one of the Inc. 500 or 5000 to your marketing materials. Licenses are granted for a one-year period. The logo file is available with payment by credit card and will be supplied by a customer support representative within 2 business days following completion of your order. All print licenses include a vector file in EPS format. Digital licenses include a web-ready PNG file. Packages include both a PNG and EPS file.

News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Marketing
Businessnojitter.com

Uniphore Acquires Jacada for Contact Center Automation

Conversational AI vendor Uniphore today announced the acquisition of Jacada, a well-established process optimization company for contact centers that has recently ventured into the area of low code/no code for contact center automation. It did not disclose financial terms or other details, other than to say that Jacada’s team, intellectual property, and products will become part of Uniphore after close.
BusinessBusiness Insider

Cherne Industries Unveils New Website with Robust Content and Navigation Features

- The website is designed to best support customer needs, optimizing user-experience and convenience. SHAKOPEE, Minn., July 28, 2021 /CNW/ -- Cherne Industries (Cherne), the industry-leading manufacturer of pipe plugs and testing equipment part of the Oatey Co. family of companies, has launched its new website, CherneInd.com – a robust, easy-to-use hub for Cherne product information, customer support and helpful application resources.
Businesschannele2e.com

McAfee Enterprise Security: New Owner, Same Channel Partner Strategy?

Private equity firm Symphony Technology Group (STG) has completed the acquisition of McAfee’s enterprise security software business. The $4.0 billion deal was first announced in March 2021. The McAfee enterprise business will be rebranded to a new name in “the coming months,” though exact timing was not disclosed. McAfee’s consumer...
BusinessInc.com

How the Founder of Startup Front Uses 'Good Transparency' to Build Trust

Welcome to Inc.'s Founders Project With Alexa Von Tobel podcast -- where we bring you stories of the entrepreneurs building the future. Listen to the tales of guts, inspiration, and drive that define the people and companies at the forefront of technology. Each week, we dig into a founder's professional playbook -- and uncover what makes them tick. On this week's episode:
Canton, OHPosted by
James Stephens

Visual Edge, Inc new Director of Customer Success

CANTON, OH — Visual Edge, Inc. announced their new Director of Customer Success, Jim Huegen, who joined last month. Jim Huegen responsibility will be ensuring customers achieve their desired outcomes while using the Visual Edge IT's or VEIT's services and maintain strong relationships with customers.
Carsmartechseries.com

BlueJeans by Verizon Reimagines Virtual Events to Drive Brand Loyalty and Marketing Excellence

New BlueJeans Events product features and partner integrations streamline virtual event practices. New Forrester data highlights key business challenges and opportunities for marketers to improve virtual/hybrid events strategy to achieve success. Customers demonstrate success in executing virtual events in new and exciting ways. According to a recent Forrester Consulting survey...
SoftwareBusiness Insider

Infobird's Intelligent Quality Inspection SaaS Is the Tool Companies Need to Manage Customer Engagement

Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) is a Chinese software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider of innovative artificial intelligence (AI)-powered customer engagement solutions. It offers a wide range of software solutions for companies looking to optimize the end-to-end customer experience. Its latest adaptation, Intelligent Quality Inspection SaaS, further strengthens customer service teams and improves productivity.
Small BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

New Keap Integration With ESignature Provider HelloSign Saves Time, Simplifies Sales Cycle

CHANDLER, Ariz., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Keap , the leader in sales and marketing automation software for entrepreneurs, today announced an integration with eSignature solution HelloSign that allows entrepreneurs to get agreements signed faster and to automate processes that rely on signed documents in one central location, saving time and shortening the sales cycle. HelloSign provides an easy-to-use solution for companies to send documents for signature online, track the progress of requests, and get documents signed directly from their device in a safer and faster way than pen and paper.
TravelSKIFT

Amex GBT Now Deviates Widely From Core Travel Focus

Putting the “American Express” back into American Express Global Business Travel, its new Neo1 expense tool reminds us the world’s biggest corporate travel agency is half-owned by a credit card company. More travel executives get their mission-critical industry news from Skift than any other source on the planet. American Express...
Small BusinessInc.com

Survey: Business Owners Are Feeling Confident, Financially Secure

In spite of the cataclysmic environment they've encountered over the last year and a half, a remarkable number of business owners now say they're feeling confident and financially secure. In the Capital One Business Survey, released July 27, 72 percent of owners reported their company's financial situation is the same...
Credits & LoansInc.com

The SBA's PPP Forgiveness Portal Is Here: But Will Banks Opt In?

Will your bank sign on to the Small Business Administration's Paycheck Protection Program forgiveness portal? If you're one of the millions of business owners who've yet to apply for loan forgiveness, that's the question you should be asking. On Wednesday, the SBA unveiled its forgiveness portal, a technology platform through...
EconomyCMSWire

Innovate, Pivot or Stay the Course: How Customer Experience Responds to Disruption

Brands already faced global market changes before the pandemic rolled around. With disruption to business now the norm, brands are reconsidering how they respond, particularly in the design and delivery of customer experiences (CX). Businesses typically respond in one of three ways: innovate to lead disruption, pivot to leverage new opportunities, and stay the course, streamlining and making modifications where needed.
EconomyInc.com

My Employee Keeps Working Unauthorized Overtime

Inc.com columnist Alison Green answers questions about workplace and management issues -- everything from how to deal with a micromanaging boss to how to talk to someone on your team about body odor. Here's a roundup of answers to five questions from readers. 1. My employee keeps working unauthorized overtime.
MarketingThe Drum

Is Direct Traffic an Issue to Marketing Agencies

One of the jobs marketing agencies have is to drive traffic to their client’s websites or certain platforms. Unfortunately, they run into issues when Google Analytics is unable to identify the source of user traffic and categorize it as direct traffic. We want to help out marketers by providing educational content about direct traffic, the factors that contribute to it, and whether or not marketing agencies should attempt to mitigate them.
TechnologyRegister Citizen

Learn How Google Analytics Can Help Your Company Thrive

In the digital age, business is a numbers game as billions of people spend hours each day online shopping, browsing, watching, reading, and consuming. All of those people are potential revenue drivers for your business and it's imperative that you know precisely how your pages and sites are performing. That's why Google Analytics can be so valuable. GA offers a ton of valuable metrics to help you better understand and serve your audience.
EconomyInc.com

10 Common Entrepreneur Misconceptions That You Need To Forget

Most of you aspiring entrepreneurs probably have long searched for that special idea that will catapult you and your startup to success. Yet, my experience as a business advisor and investor has convinced me that the magic is not in the idea, but in you and the execution. I have seen people with mundane ideas hit it big, and really great ideas implemented poorly, with disastrous results.
Credits & LoansInc.com

Hurry: The SBA Is Launching a Fast Forgiveness Portal

Update: This article was updated on July 27 at 8:34 p.m. eastern to include the SBA's latest timeline for publishing details on its new forgiveness portal. The Small Business Administration is expected to release details on its forthcoming Paycheck Protection Program forgiveness portal on Wednesday. That should mean speedier decisions -- with some caveats -- for the remaining 7.8 million loans, worth $385.4 billion.
RetailInc.com

Tell Your Business Story in 3D

Early last year, Ben & Jerry's faced the kind of challenge most businesses dream of: home delivery of their ice cream was booming, in part because so many people were getting their meals delivered at home. To let more people know that they could get a pint of Ben & Jerry's delivered with their food, though, they needed lots and lots of images - pairing their many different flavors with popular delivery meals like pizza, curry, and hamburgers.

