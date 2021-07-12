Cancel
Aledo, IL

Aledo Woman Pleads Not Guilty In Financial Exploitation & ID Theft Case

 18 days ago

An Aledo woman has waived her preliminary hearing in an ID theft and financial exploitation of elderly case. 39-year-old Tiffany Yingst appeared in Mercer County Circuit Court Monday morning and will return to court Sept. 13 for a pre-trial conference. She is facing a total of eight felony counts including using a forged credit or debit card. Yingst has pleaded not guilty to the charges and remains free after posting ten-percent of her $50,000 bond.

