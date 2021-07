Curt Cavin: The one that jumps to mind is Dale Jarrett’s 1999 victory, mostly because it was in his most dominant season and the Brickyard was at its zenith in terms of popularity and being a must-win on the circuit. D.J.’s Ford led 117 of the 160 laps, including 81 of the final 82, owning a 3.35-second lead over Bobby Labonte at the finish. Only two other drivers led more than a lap that day, and there were 57 entries. But one could make the case that Kyle Busch’s 2016 victory was more dominant. He led 149 of the 170 laps – 87.6 percent – and was the fourth of five drivers to win the Brickyard from the pole. Jarrett won from the fourth starting position in 1999.