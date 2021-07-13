July 13 Bless Your Heart

Paul’s second letter to Timothy was probably written no more than a couple of years after his first. While Timothy was still laboring away at Ephesus, Paul’s circumstances had changed quite dramatically. He was no longer in Macedonia, but in prison at Rome for a second time. And unlike his house-arrest at the end of Acts, where he was in a rented quarters receiving visits from everyone, this incarceration was much more severe and ominous. He was squirreled away in a remote location and only Onesiphorus had been successful in finding him (1:17). Of him, Paul says, “he was not ashamed of my chains” (v. 16).