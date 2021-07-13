Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

July 13 Bless Your Heart

Daily Reflector
 14 days ago

BYH to those who say “utilize” as though they sound magically smarter than simply saying “use.” Nope, you just sound pretentious and inefficient. BOH, what with the raids on indigenous tribe villages and the accompanying slaughter, smallpox blankets, the trail of tears, slavery, lynchings, and on and on, studying history will sometimes disturb you. Studying history will sometimes upset you. Studying history will sometimes make you furious. If studying history always makes you proud and happy, you probably aren’t studying history.

www.reflector.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Byh#Bmh#Ecu#Vidant#The School Of Medicine#American#Christian#Reflector Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Related
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Grandson of Rev. Billy Graham in critical condition with COVID-19

The grandson of late evangelist Billy Graham is hospitalized in critical condition with COVID-19, relatives said. Jonathan Lotz, who reportedly worked with his grandfather from 1994 through 2002, was in an ICU at an undisclosed hospital Sunday, according to a Facebook post by his mother. "Pray he will not have...
East Oregonian

Tribe to bless homeland July 29

JOSEPH — The Nez Perce Tribe will ride and walk the traditional route of the Nimiipuu to its recently purchased property near Joseph where tribal members will formally bless their homeland, according to a press release. The formal blessing will take place Thursday, July 29. Riders are to line up...
unfoldinglight.net

A blessing

Your inner being is continually strengthened in love. You are being rooted and grounded in love. than all you can ask or imagine.
opelikaobserver.com

Blessed Are the Refreshers

Paul’s second letter to Timothy was probably written no more than a couple of years after his first. While Timothy was still laboring away at Ephesus, Paul’s circumstances had changed quite dramatically. He was no longer in Macedonia, but in prison at Rome for a second time. And unlike his house-arrest at the end of Acts, where he was in a rented quarters receiving visits from everyone, this incarceration was much more severe and ominous. He was squirreled away in a remote location and only Onesiphorus had been successful in finding him (1:17). Of him, Paul says, “he was not ashamed of my chains” (v. 16).
AnimalsFrederick News-Post

Words of Faith: Cicadas and our children

It was a hot summer day, and I was getting dressed and ready to head out to embark upon my daily routines, when all the sudden, I started hearing this odd sound coming from outside of my house. I remember thinking it sounded like a loud truck of some kind,...
Bakersfield Californian

VALERIE SCHULTZ: Is it God or is it random?

One of the more perplexing mysteries of faith is that we thank God when things go right, but we aren’t supposed to blame God when things go wrong. Why not? If God is all-powerful and all-knowing, why do tragedies happen? Does God have a mean streak, or a monthly quota for heart attacks and miscarriages, for car crashes and fatal falls? Does God give some people cancer and spare others on a divine whim? Does God deal you a losing hand if you don’t pray hard enough or often enough or well enough?
Mental HealthMidland Reporter-Telegram

Don't be afraid of your grief. Embrace it.

The past year may well be remembered as the Year of Grief. We are grieving everything from missed vacations and graduations to lost friends and family members. With U.S. deaths from the coronavirus now more than 610,000, the number of us left behind to feel these losses is some ghastly multiple of that base number. Sure, summer has brought both light and heat but, still, so many of us will be reckoning with grief in the seasons ahead.
Religionoutreachmagazine.com

Having the Eyes of Your Heart Enlightened

Excerpted from ’21 Days of Deeper Prayer’ (Zondervan) When the eyes of your heart are enlightened, you cannot remain the same! God Himself is going to open your spiritual heart’s eyes to see Him and your calling as it really is. He longs for you to learn what it means to walk on ground that you have prayed over, to show up every day relying on the promises you just read and learning to act upon them in the power of His Holy Spirit.
Daily Reflector

July 13 Community News

Email announcements to community@reflector.com. The St. Vincent de Paul Society will provide food bags curbside at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 2700 E. Fourth St., from 11 a.m. to noon today. Food is distributed every other Tuesday. Council on Aging. The Pitt County Council on Aging is providing the following classes...
Post-Journal

Unexpected Blessing

The mother involved in the William Street house fire that destroyed everything her family owns is thankful for all of the money and assistance being given to them. On Friday, Brooke Lucas was at Tracy Plaza outside of the Jamestown Municipal Building to accept a $1,000 donation from Jamie Billquist, who operates the Rosemary “Rosie” Billquist Memorial Fund through the Rosie’s Run program.
Philadelphia, PABuffalo News

Letter: Catholic Church makes deadly, wrong decisions

Philadelphia’s Catholic Charities Adoption Services was recently in the news because of its policy of refusing to place children with same-sex couples. Ironic, isn’t it? For decades, their church didn’t think twice about placing thousands of innocent children into the hands of pedophile priests, then hiding the fact that they’d done so. But openly place a child with a loving LGBTQ couple? No way.
Family RelationshipsUpworthy

A letter to my mother-in-law about my 3 boys.

You always stole my thunder. You gave them everything they wanted. You never said no when they asked for anything. A second helping of dessert. Candy before dinner. A few more minutes in the bath. Money for the ice cream truck. I struggled to show you respect and appreciation while...
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

Girl Is Ashamed of Her Father, Doesn’t Want Him to Come to School - Story of the Day

A girl was ashamed of her dad’s job and refused to bring him to her school’s Father’s Day event, but she regretted it later when her teacher told her the truth. For as long as Alice could remember, she lived alone with her dad, Frank. She had vague memories of her mother, and her father refused to talk much about her. He only ever said that she loved them but had to leave unexpectedly for unknown reasons.
DrinksMedscape News

Does Coffee Make Your Heart Flutter?

This transcript has been edited for clarity. Welcome to Impact Factor, your weekly dose of commentary on a new medical study. I'm Dr F. Perry Wilson of the Yale School of Medicine. There's a near truism in dietary science that anything that is too pleasurable is probably not good for...
Tennessee StatePosted by
The Hill

Tennessee pastor threatens to boot mask-wearers from church

A Tennessee pastor is drawing attention after threatening to boot mask-wearing congregants from his church, while dismissing growing concerns about the COVID-19 delta variant. “If they go through round two and you start showing up [with] all these masks and all this nonsense, I will ask you to leave,” Pastor Greg Locke, who is based near Nashville, told churchgoers on Sunday, according to the Lexington Herald Leader.
Daily Reflector

Out and About Calendar

One-Stop Admissions Day July 15 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. or 3 p.m.-6 p.m. in the Strickland Student Center. This is the complete enrollment process in just one-stop! Admission, Financial Aid, Registration, and Parking and Student ID Cards. Contact Wanda Edwards at (910) 275-6364 with any questions. Friday, July...

Comments / 0

Community Policy