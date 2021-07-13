Wellington Paranormal is a must-watch for horror fans

Earlier, we treated you to the promo teaser for this week's Eduardo Sánchez-directed and Manny Coto-written third chapter of Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and FX on Hulu's AHS spinoff American Horror Stories (check out our review of the two-episode season opener here). Now, we've got a sneak preview that sets the tone for what's to come as we learn firsthand that when something is marked as a "forbidden film" that it's probably best that it remains forbidden. The cast for this week's episode "Drive In" includes Rhenzy Feliz as Chad, Madison Bailey as Kelley, John Carroll Lynch as Larry Bitterman (sweet!), Leonardo Cecchi as Milo, Kyle Red Silverstein as Quinn, Ben J. Pierce as Dee, Amy Grabow as Tipper Gore (???), Adrienne Barbeau as Verna (!!!), Brandon Papo as Tillis, and Naomi Grossman as Rabid Ruth. Though with all due and loving respect for the others, that line-up had me at Lynch and Barbeau.
Comments / 0