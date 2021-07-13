While Marathon LPGA Classic ends early due to rain, Solheim Cup begins soon

In Sylvania, all the way from Japan, Nasa Hatoaka is the 2021 Marathon Classic's winner.



"Shot a 19 under par for 3 rounds. She was well on her way to setting a new tournament record but we got rained out in the final round but she still won by 6 shots," said Judd Silverman, the Marathon Classic's tournament director.



Silverman said this is the first time in 37 years the final round has been washed out. The final round started Sunday and players were able to get about 2 hours in before being called off the course.



"You know, unfortunately, it never stopped raining after that. We kept watching the radar and were hopeful but unfortunately, they never got back out there," said Silverman.

Before being cut short, fans were excited to be back on the course this year after they weren't allowed last year because of the coronavirus.



"Last year was so difficult without the fans so it's just great to so fans returning to sports in general and it was just great to have people out there again," said Silverman.



Now it's on to the Solheim Cup. Silverman said it will be a once-in-a-lifetime event because the LPGA moves the tournament to different venues every 4 years.



"You know Toledo and Inverness were fortunate to win the bid and I just know our community is going to come out in droves to support the Solheim Cup and hopefully cheer on the Americans to win the Solehim cup back," he said.



The Solheim Cup will be played from August 31 through September 6.

MORE FROM WTOL 11: