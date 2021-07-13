Cancel
In California, K-12 students who refuse to wear a mask will be barred from campus

By Catherine Garcia
The Week
The Week
 13 days ago
Under California's new state regulations announced on Monday, students in Kindergarten through 12th grade who refuse to wear masks inside their classrooms and school buildings this fall will be prohibited from coming on campus. There will be exceptions for kids who have special needs or disabilities, and they will receive non-restrictive alternative face coverings on a case-by-case basis. All schools and buses will have masks to hand out to kids as needed, and face coverings will be optional outside. If a student won't wear a mask, the state regulations say, then "schools should offer alternative educational opportunities."

theweek.com

Comments / 2

Comments / 2

