In California, K-12 students who refuse to wear a mask will be barred from campus

There are now 43 candidates in California's recall election, after a judge ruled on Wednesday that conservative radio talk show host Larry Elder can be put on the ballot. Voters will decide on Sept. 14 whether Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) should remain in office or be replaced by one of the recall candidates. On his show last week, Elder announced that he was going to run for governor, and on the Friday deadline, submitted his paperwork and five years of tax returns. The secretary of state's office released a list of candidates on Saturday night, and Elder was not one of them; the office later told his campaign Elder's tax returns were either incomplete or not submitted correctly, the Los Angeles Times reports.