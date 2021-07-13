COVID-19 Bulletin (07/13/21)

Dallas County counted 186 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths on Monday, according to Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins. Dallas College reopened their food pantries on Monday at each of its seven campuses after closing down in April due to the COVID-19 pandemic, KERA Carlos Cruz, the dean of the Student Care Network at Dallas College, says reopening the on-campus pantries serves a critical need for students. Dallas College has distributed nearly 3 million pounds of food since the pandemic began, serving more than 98,000 students and community members.