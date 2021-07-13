Cancel
Environment

Special Weather Statement issued for Middle Tanana Valley by NWS

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 20:45:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-07-13 08:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Middle Tanana Valley Smoke In Fairbanks Smoke from the Munson Creek Fire near Chena Hot Springs has spread into Fairbanks this evening. Smoke from the fire has caused visibility in Fairbanks to drop to 15 miles this evening, with Ft Wainwright visibility dropping to 8 miles. After midnight, smoke will get thicker in the Fairbanks, North Pole and the Chena Hot Springs Road areas, and remain thick through late Tuesday morning. The smoke is expected to thin Tuesday afternoon. The smoke at ground level typically gets thicker at night after an inversion forms, and then thins in the afternoon as it is able to mix higher in the atmosphere.

Apache County, AZweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Black Mesa Area, Chinle Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-26 04:17:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-26 13:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding in washes draining Black Mesa that will eventurally flow into Moenkopi Wash ner Tuba City. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Black Mesa Area; Chinle Valley; Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NAVAJO COUNTY UNTIL 215 PM MDT/115 PM MST/ At 135 PM MDT/1235 PM MST/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11 miles south of Tsegi, or 48 miles north of Keams Canyon, moving northwest at 15 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Forest Lake Chapter House, Tsegi, Navajo National Monument and Shonto.
Dorchester County, MDweather.gov

Coastal Flood Statement issued for Dorchester by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-26 03:19:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-26 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Target Area: Dorchester * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways, especially in the area of Bishops Head, MD. * WHERE...Dorchester County. * WHEN...Until 6 AM EDT early this morning. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is possible in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. BISHOPS HEAD MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.2 FT, MODERATE 3.7 FT, MAJOR 4.2 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.1 FT, MODERATE 1.6 FT, MAJOR 2.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 26/04 AM 3.2 1.1 0.7 2 NONE 26/04 PM 2.5 0.4 0.4 1 NONE 27/04 AM 3.0 0.9 0.6 1 NONE 27/05 PM 2.6 0.5 0.5 1 NONE 28/05 AM 2.9 0.8 0.6 1 NONE 28/06 PM 2.7 0.6 0.6 1 NONE CAMBRIDGE MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 4.0 FT, MAJOR 4.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 26/06 AM 2.9 0.9 0.6 1 NONE 26/07 PM 2.1 0.1 0.2 1 NONE 27/07 AM 2.5 0.5 0.3 1 NONE 27/08 PM 2.2 0.2 0.3 1 NONE 28/08 AM 2.5 0.5 0.4 1 NONE 28/08 PM 2.3 0.3 0.4 1 NONE
Pontotoc County, OKweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Pontotoc, Seminole by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-26 17:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-26 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Monitor the weather situation closely and be alert for threatening weather conditions. Target Area: Pontotoc; Seminole SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR northeastern Pontotoc and south central Seminole Counties Until 800 PM CDT AT 723 PM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Francis, moving northeast at 5 MPH. HAZARDS INCLUDE Hail up to the size of nickels Wind gusts over 50 MPH Minor flooding in areas of poor drainage Locations impacted include Ada, Byng, Allen, Francis and Sasakwa.
Modoc County, CAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Surprise Valley California by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-26 13:49:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-27 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Surprise Valley California Smoke Impacts to Continue as Thunderstorm Risks Increase Smoke: * Widespread smoke, mainly from the Dixie Fire, will continue to impact the region. There will be periods late in the day where air quality could improve somewhat around Reno-Tahoe and the Eastern Sierra. However for the most part you should expect poor air quality to persist, especially at night and in the mornings. * Limit the intensity and duration of outdoor activities. Poor air quality could result in postponed or cancelled outdoor events. * Thunderstorms will play a role in smoke intensity due to both rainfall chances for ongoing fires and erratic outflow winds. Smoke forecast predictablity is lower than usual going into this week. Thunderstorms: * A rather solid monsoon moisture surge will bring increasing thunderstorm chances to the area through much of the coming week. Latest model simulations suggest the best storm coverage will Wednesday and Friday-Saturday, with somewhat less coverage for Tuesday and Thursday. * Nocturnal showers with isolated thunderstorms are possible late tonight into daybreak Tuesday and also Saturday night. Given the unusual time of day, this could catch many people off-guard. * A significant concern with these storms is the potential for heavy rainfall and flash flooding on recent burn scars such as the Beckwourth Complex and ongoing fires such as the Tamarack Fire. It only takes 5-10 minutes of heavy rains to result in debris flows on these burn areas. Additional impacts include outflow winds to 45 mph, lightning with new fire starts outside storm cores, and small hail.
Garfield County, UTweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Upper Sevier River Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-26 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-26 14:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If threatening weather approaches, take shelter in a sturdy building. Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Upper Sevier River Valleys SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN PIUTE...NORTHWESTERN GARFIELD...EASTERN BEAVER AND NORTHEASTERN IRON COUNTIES UNTIL 230 PM MDT At 146 PM MDT, National Weather Service Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm 10 miles south of Junction...moving northwest at 10 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible. Locations impacted include Junction and Circleville. This includes US Route 89 between mile markers 146 and 161.
Corson County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Corson by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-26 03:15:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-26 03:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Corson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 AM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN CORSON COUNTY At 315 AM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located north of Mclaughlin, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Mahto. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...<50MPH
Lincoln County, NVweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-26 14:20:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-26 14:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lincoln A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 PM PDT FOR NORTHEASTERN LINCOLN COUNTY At 219 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Echo Canyon State Park, or 7 miles east of Pioche, moving west at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs and trees. Locations impacted include Ursine and Echo Canyon State Park. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Door County, WIweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Door by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-26 17:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-26 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Door A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM CDT FOR SOUTHERN DOOR COUNTY At 509 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles southwest of Sturgeon Bay, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Brussels, Forestville, Clay Banks, Vignes, Maplewood, Kolberg and Carnot. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
La Paz County, AZweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central La Paz, Parker Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-26 16:29:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-26 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central La Paz; Parker Valley SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTH CENTRAL LA PAZ AND SAN BERNARDINO COUNTIES UNTIL 600 PM MST At 531 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Parker. This storm was nearly stationary. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Parker. This includes the following highways AZ Route 72 between mile markers 14 and 19. AZ Route 95 between mile markers 131 and 146, and between mile markers 148 and 150.
Alpine County, CAweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area, Mono by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-26 13:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-26 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Turn around, don`t drown! Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area; Mono .Monsoonal moisture spreading north into the Sierra Front and western NV will produce slow moving hybrid type thunderstorms across the region. FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for portions of east central California and western Nevada, including the following areas, in east central California, Greater Lake Tahoe Area and Mono County. In western Nevada, Greater Lake Tahoe Area and Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area. * Until 9 PM PDT this evening. * Slow moving hybrid type thunderstorms could produce short periods of heavy rainfall over steeper terrain in and around past/current burn scars. * Recently burned areas from the Tamarack fire between US395 and CA89 in and around the communities of Spring Valley and Holbrook Junction could be most impacted by locally heavy rainfall and flooding.
Coconino County, AZweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Coconino, Navajo by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-26 02:26:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-26 02:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Coconino; Navajo FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 230 AM MST THIS MORNING FOR COCONINO AND NAVAJO COUNTIES Flood waters have receded. Water levels will continue to recede. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Door County, WIweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Door by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-26 16:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-26 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Door A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM CDT FOR SOUTHERN DOOR COUNTY At 457 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Sturgeon Bay, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Sturgeon Bay, Brussels, Forestville, Clay Banks, Vignes, Maplewood, Potawatomi State Park, Kolberg, Carnot and Namur. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH
Menominee County, MIweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Menominee by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-26 17:01:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-26 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Menominee A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL MENOMINEE COUNTY At 401 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles north of Menominee, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. This severe storm will be near Menominee around 410 PM CDT. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...<50MPH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Seminole by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-26 17:14:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-26 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Monitor the weather situation closely and be alert for threatening weather conditions. Target Area: Seminole SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR northeastern Pontotoc and south central Seminole Counties Until 800 PM CDT AT 723 PM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Francis, moving northeast at 5 MPH. HAZARDS INCLUDE Hail up to the size of nickels Wind gusts over 50 MPH Minor flooding in areas of poor drainage Locations impacted include Ada, Byng, Allen, Francis and Sasakwa.
Lincoln County, NVweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-26 16:56:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-26 17:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lincoln A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM PDT FOR EAST CENTRAL LINCOLN COUNTY At 456 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Pioche, moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs and trees. Locations impacted include Pioche. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Inyo County, CAweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Inyo by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-26 13:12:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-26 17:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Inyo The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Central Inyo County in south central California * Until 515 PM PDT. * At 112 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms developing across Death Valley National Park. Between 0.25 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly and will impact roadways leading to Death Valley Junction Furnace Creek...and Stovepipe Wells. Highway 190...127...Scottys Castle Road...and other roadways in the park bounds will be impacted. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Stovepipe Wells, Furnace Creek, Texas Springs Campground, Mesquite Springs Campground, Scottys Castle and Death Valley Junction. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Southampton County, VAweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Southampton by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-26 19:57:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-26 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Southampton The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northwestern Gates County in northeastern North Carolina Hertford County in northeastern North Carolina Southeastern Southampton County in southeastern Virginia The Southwestern City of Suffolk in southeastern Virginia * Until 1000 PM EDT. * At 655 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Suffolk, Gates, Como, Whaleyville, Cleopus, Reynoldson, Dort, Somerton, Topsy, Wyanoke, Drum Hill, Riddicksville, Riverdale, Hazelton, Sunbeam and Nurney. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Southampton County, VAweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Southampton by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-26 18:52:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-26 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Southampton The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northwestern Gates County in northeastern North Carolina Hertford County in northeastern North Carolina Southeastern Southampton County in southeastern Virginia The Southwestern City of Suffolk in southeastern Virginia * Until 1000 PM EDT. * At 655 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Suffolk, Gates, Como, Whaleyville, Cleopus, Reynoldson, Dort, Somerton, Topsy, Wyanoke, Drum Hill, Riddicksville, Riverdale, Hazelton, Sunbeam and Nurney. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Inyo County, CAweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Inyo by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-26 14:22:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-26 17:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Inyo FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR CENTRAL INYO COUNTY At 222 PM PDT, Flash flooding continues across Death Valley National Park. CHP reports highway 190 is flooded with 8 to 10 inches of mud and water in the roadway making it unpassable at Cow Creek Road. Continue to avoid low water crossings and local washes as flood danger remains very high. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Stovepipe Wells, Furnace Creek, Texas Springs Campground, Mesquite Springs Campground, Scottys Castle and Death Valley Junction. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Apache County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Apache by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-26 16:29:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-26 19:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly or mountainous terrain, there are many low water crossings which will become dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Apache The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Apache County in northeastern Arizona * Until 730 PM MST. * At 429 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Canyon De Chelly National Monument, Red Lake Chapter House, Del Muerto, Upper Wheatfields, Wheatfields, Fort Defiance, Window Rock, Sawmill, St. Michaels and Navajo Reservation. This includes the following highways State Route 264 between mile markers 474 and 475. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

