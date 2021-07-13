Special Weather Statement issued for Middle Tanana Valley by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-12 20:45:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-07-13 08:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Middle Tanana Valley Smoke In Fairbanks Smoke from the Munson Creek Fire near Chena Hot Springs has spread into Fairbanks this evening. Smoke from the fire has caused visibility in Fairbanks to drop to 15 miles this evening, with Ft Wainwright visibility dropping to 8 miles. After midnight, smoke will get thicker in the Fairbanks, North Pole and the Chena Hot Springs Road areas, and remain thick through late Tuesday morning. The smoke is expected to thin Tuesday afternoon. The smoke at ground level typically gets thicker at night after an inversion forms, and then thins in the afternoon as it is able to mix higher in the atmosphere.alerts.weather.gov
