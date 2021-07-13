Special Weather Statement issued for Middle Tanana Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-26 13:49:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-27 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Surprise Valley California Smoke Impacts to Continue as Thunderstorm Risks Increase Smoke: * Widespread smoke, mainly from the Dixie Fire, will continue to impact the region. There will be periods late in the day where air quality could improve somewhat around Reno-Tahoe and the Eastern Sierra. However for the most part you should expect poor air quality to persist, especially at night and in the mornings. * Limit the intensity and duration of outdoor activities. Poor air quality could result in postponed or cancelled outdoor events. * Thunderstorms will play a role in smoke intensity due to both rainfall chances for ongoing fires and erratic outflow winds. Smoke forecast predictablity is lower than usual going into this week. Thunderstorms: * A rather solid monsoon moisture surge will bring increasing thunderstorm chances to the area through much of the coming week. Latest model simulations suggest the best storm coverage will Wednesday and Friday-Saturday, with somewhat less coverage for Tuesday and Thursday. * Nocturnal showers with isolated thunderstorms are possible late tonight into daybreak Tuesday and also Saturday night. Given the unusual time of day, this could catch many people off-guard. * A significant concern with these storms is the potential for heavy rainfall and flash flooding on recent burn scars such as the Beckwourth Complex and ongoing fires such as the Tamarack Fire. It only takes 5-10 minutes of heavy rains to result in debris flows on these burn areas. Additional impacts include outflow winds to 45 mph, lightning with new fire starts outside storm cores, and small hail.